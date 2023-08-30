Hurricane Idalia: Citrus County residents continue to be rescued from inside evacuation zones

It's been a long day for those working to rescue residents who chose to ride out Hurricane Idalia.

The storm surge swamped coastal areas all along the Tampa Bay area, and it led to a lot of rescues inside the evacuation zones. Citrus County deputies have been using airboats to reach people who are calling 911, saying they need to be rescued.

They said 18,000 people live in Flood Zone A, which is mostly on the west side of the county near the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, they don't know how many evacuated or how many are still waiting to be rescued.

So far, 60 people have been rescued who found themselves trapped by water in unlivable conditions. They say 3,300 people are without power.

Those who have lived in Citrus County for decades are at a loss for words, especially ones who were chased from their homes by rising water.

"I am 64 years old. This is home. I thank God it is not as bad as it is," said Bernice Brown, a Crystal River resident. "At the end of the day, this little town is home. It has been good to us. We are blessed. We are surrounded by water, it could have been worse. Just to see how heartbroken people are, who lost so much."

"Everybody who was in Zone A, last night and early this morning, before the surge started coming in when Hurricane Idalia was making landfall in the panhandle and big bend area, there were still people at home in Crystal River, at home in Homosassa, and down in Chasa, they hadn't left, unfortunately we don't have the assets to knock on every person's door," Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said.

People in Homosassa who lived right near the boat ramp off Cherokee Way told FOX 13 that the water there came up at least six feet and even began seeping down the roads that were three miles inland.

Many who didn't leave found themselves asking neighbors with high vehicles to get them out. The question now is what residents will find once the roads are passable again

The sheriff said it's possible that some of this water will not naturally recede because of the geography of the county.