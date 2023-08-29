Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 10:33 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Hurricane Idalia's Florida approach seen from space in breathtaking video from NASA, Space Station: WATCH

By Dani Medina
ISS flies over Idalia churning toward Florida

NASA shared video on social media Tuesday of the International Space Station flying over Hurricane Idalia as it moves toward Florida.

Hurricane Idalia is churning toward Florida's Gulf Coast, with parts of south and southwest Florida already feeling impacts. 

The International Space Station on Tuesday got a higher-than bird's eye view of the near-Category 2 storm, whose tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles. 

NASA went live on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, to show viewers just how massive Hurricane Idalia really is. The over-8-minute long video shows the ISS flying over Florida and the Gulf of Mexico, where Hurricane Idalia, the ninth named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is continuing to strengthen before it approaches landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida near Apalachee Bay. 

Watch the International Space Station fly over Hurricane Idalia in the player above. 

The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. update on Tuesday that Hurricane Idalia is forecast to be a major Category 3 hurricane when it reaches Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning. 

