Hurricane Melissa to brush Bermuda as Category 2 storm after blasting Jamaica and Cuba

The Brief Melissa is maintaining strength as a Category 2 hurricane as it exits the Bahamas. The hurricane is expected to pass just west of Bermuda on Thursday night and into Friday morning. A cold front is pushing the storm to the north and east, away from the United States.



As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Melissa was moving out of the Bahamas and was racing to the northeast.

What we know:

Melissa is maintaining strength as a Category 2 hurricane as it exits the Bahamas.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said a cold front passing through Florida is expected to push Melissa west of Bermuda by Thursday night.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Bermuda.

The National Hurricane Center says that Bermuda should brace for tropical storm conditions during the day on Thursday and hurricane conditions at night.

READ: Agape Flights planning emergency response to the Caribbean after Hurricane Melissa

Coastal flooding from storm surge is possible.

Dig deeper:

Melissa has continued to weaken after passing through the Caribbean and has significantly increased in speed. The hurricane was moving at between 3 and 8 mph earlier this week before making landfall in Jamaica. It's forecast to be moving at around 45 mph when it passes Bermuda.

This hurricane season, Bermuda faced impacts from back-to-back hurricanes, with hurricanes Humberto and Imelda passing very close to the island within the same week, but neither made a direct landfall.

What's next:

After passing near Bermuda, Osterberg says Melissa will be pushed into the North Atlantic.