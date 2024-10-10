Expand / Collapse search
One killed during Hurricane Milton in Polk County, Grady Judd says

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 10:43am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - One person died in Polk County as Hurricane Milton moved through the region, Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed Thursday morning.

Judd said investigators are working a deadly car crash in the Fort Meade area.

Grady Judd on Hurricane Milton's deadly impact

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined FOX 13 News to discuss Hurricane Milton's impact on Polk County, with one death in the county confirmed so far.

While the county was largely spared from the serious impacts of Hurricane Helene two weeks ago, the eye of Milton moved through Polk County, with Judd saying the northwest quadrant appeared to suffer the worst damage.

"There are many houses underwater, so it really did a number on us," Judd said.

Image 1 of 2

Deputies took a photo of this vehicle on Reynolds Road near Main Avenue in Lakeland on Wednesday. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The Polk County Sheriff's Office also said that some roads were blocked as rain and wind led to "extremely dangerous" conditions. Judd urged patience as crews work to assess roads and reopen them.

"It may take a while to completely reopen the roads," Judd said. "So we tell everybody: be patient and stay home unless you have an emergency where you can't, because you may start some place and not be able to get there."

Evacuees staying in Polk County

Coastal evacuees staying in Polk County

FOX 13's Craig Patrick talked with people living on Florida's Gulf coast who evacuated inland ahead of Hurricane Milton. Polk County felt serious impacts from the storm as it moved through the region.

FOX 13's Craig Patrick spoke with people staying at a Lakeland hotel after evacuating from homes closer to the Gulf coast.

"My next-door neighbor sent me a picture and the guy's house is, like gone," said one woman who evacuated from Zephyrhills. "The whole house is ripped off, and it's sad because it hadn't even started yet."

Evacuees also told FOX 13 they're anxious to get home, but as Sheriff Judd re-iterated, people are being asked to stay where they are while damage assessments are conducted.

