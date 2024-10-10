Hurricane Milton photos: The impact on the Bay Area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Milton hit Florida's Gulf coast as a major hurricane, causing devastation as it moved through the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday and early Thursday.

The storm also impacted towns and communities along Florida’s western coast still reeling from Hurricane Helene just two weeks ago.

Here is a look at the damage caused by Hurricane Milton through photos:

Hernando County

Hurricane Milton's winds brought down a tree, blocking traffic on Howell Avenue in Brooksville. (Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

Highlands County

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A possible tornado tore through a mobile home park in Lake Placid on Wednesday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

Hillsborough County

Flooding from Hurricane Milton extended well inland in Hillsborough County, as seen in this drone image from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Plant City saw dangerous flooding from Hurricane Milton, leading to water rescues in some areas.

Hillsborough Bay is barren due to the impacts of Hurricane Milton

Crews performed high water rescues on Thursday morning in flooded areas, including Fowler Avenue.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Tree falls on home near the FOX 13 News station in Tampa.

FOX 13 crews spotted two downed trees across Kennedy Boulevard near The University of Tampa.

The Northdale community in northwest Hillsborough County saw serious impacts from Milton, including this downed tree in the middle of a neighborhood.

Neighbors say they woke up to a large fire that destroyed a home in Tampa's Riverside Heights neighborhood early Thursday.

Crews battled structure fires during Hurricane Milton, including one on West Alfred Street in Tampa.

Post-storm recovery efforts began early Thursday in Hillsborough County. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tampa police officers rescued 15 people, including multiple children, from a home off East Wood Street after a tree came crashing down. (Courtesy: Tampa Police Dept.)

The 7-Eleven at Race Track Road and Countryway Boulevard after Hurricane Milton. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found a downed tree and power line at the intersection of Bloomingdale Avenue and Kinds Avenue. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed "Lieutenant Dan," to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tam Expand

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flooding from Hurricane Milton started in Plant City on Wednesday, with officials saying conditions continued to worsen into Thursday. (Credit: Kelsey Kelley)

Manatee County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Teams are beginning to assess widespread damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Manatee County. (Courtesy: Manatee County Government)

A large tree was uprooted in West Bradenton, an area that was heavily impacted by Hurricane Milton.

As power went out in many areas during Hurricane Milton, transformers blew up -- including this one near 53rd Avenue East and 15th Street East in Bradenton. (Courtesy: Mike Arnold)

Hurricane Milton brought heavy rain and wind to Manatee County, as seen in this view from Bishop Museum. (Courtesy: Bradenton Police Dept.)

Pasco County

Hurricane Milton washed out Bayhead Road in the Dade City area. (Credit: Larkin Mainwaring)

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Rescuers from several agencies took part in water rescue efforts as the Anclote River flooded Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office)

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hurricane Milton knocked down trees in many areas, including Zephyrhills.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Conditions began deteriorating in coastal areas of Pasco County, including Port Richey, before sunset Wednesday.

FOX 13 crews spotted a downed power line along State Road 52 just east of Ehren Cutoff in Pasco County.

Pinellas County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A construction crane fell at 400 Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg came tumbling down as Hurricane Milton lashed the city.

Water rescues continued into the daylight hours Thursday in Pinellas County.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ There are pockets of flooding and downed power lines and trees in the roads. This is a photo from the Riviera Bay, Edgemoor area and the intersection of 45 AVE S and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St. S. Courtesy: St. Pete Police

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hurricane Milton's powerful winds knocked down many trees, including some in Tarpon Springs. (Courtesy: Tarpon Springs Police Dept.)

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hurricane Milton caused major flooding in St. Pete's Historic Kenwood neighborhood.

As heavy wind from Milton moved through Pinellas County, a tree fell into a transformer in Palm Harbor, causing it to explode. (Courtesy: Waverly Halverson)

Polk County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Deputies took a photo of this vehicle on Reynolds Road near Main Avenue in Lakeland on Wednesday. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Hurricane Milton brought strong wind and rain to inland parts of Florida, including Polk County. (Credit: FOX 13 viewer Judith)

Neighborhoods in Lakeland began experiencing flooding as heavy rain from Hurricane Milton moved inland. (Courtesy: Garland Hively)

Hurricane Milton lashed Polk County with heavy rain and wind for several hours late Wednesday and early Thursday. (Courtesy: Lakeland Police Dept.)

Sarasota County

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hurricane Milton devastated Sarasota County, causing widespread damage. This mobile home park in North Sarasota is among the many impacted areas.

Siesta Key took a direct hit from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall Wednesday night as a major Category 3 storm.

FOX 13 crews spotted a downed traffic light at the intersection of Lockwood Ridge Rd. and Clark Rd. in the Gulf Gate Estates area.

Fire tore through a home in Venice as Hurricane Milton brought devastating impacts to the area. (Courtesy: Mike Seidel)

FOX 13's Plymouth Harbor camera in Sarasota captured transformers exploding in the distance.

Wind gusts began picking up before sunset on Wednesday, several hours before the storm made landfall near Siesta Key around 8:30 p.m.

