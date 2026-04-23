2024 hurricanes wiped out years of growth for Tampa’s tree canopy: Study

The Brief A new study shows the City of Tampa lost years of tree canopy growth during the 2024 hurricane season. Researchers say storm damage set the city’s canopy back to 2021 levels, with South Tampa and East Tampa seeing the biggest losses. City leaders now want a deeper analysis of how redevelopment may also be contributing to the decline.



The city of Tampa is facing a significant loss of tree canopy after the 2024 hurricane season, according to a new study presented to the city council.

Researchers with the University of South Florida say hurricanes Irene and Milton caused the city to lose nearly five percent of its tree canopy, wiping out more than three years of growth and setting coverage back to 2021 levels.

What we know:

In South Tampa neighborhoods, large oak trees that once provided shade and greenery have disappeared, leaving behind stark changes to the landscape.

"This whole area used to be shade. There was never ever any sun here," said Stephanie Kaltenbaugh, who recently say home builder remove trees that shaded her neighborhood for decades. "It’s just so beautiful having all the trees and the wildlife and they just came in and just chopped them down."

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Researchers found South Tampa and East Tampa were hit hardest, losing up to about 7.5 percent of tree cover.

Experts say rebuilding that canopy will take time.

"When you think about replenishing the urban canopy, it's a multi-generational project that you're involved in," said Rebecca Zarger, an associate anthropology professor at USF.

Why you should care:

Tree canopy plays a major role in cooling neighborhoods, improving air quality, and maintaining overall quality of life.

What we don't know:

But while storms clearly caused major losses, researchers say one key factor remains unclear.

The study did not examine the role of development, something city leaders now want to better understand.

"We know that development, especially in South Tampa, has had a big impact," said Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson, who requested the study last year, a year before a five-year tree canopy survey was scheduled to take place.

Researchers say future studies will track what happens to tree coverage after redevelopment projects, including whether the canopy is restored over time.

"We can look at what happened five years, 10 years, 15 years later," said Shawn Landry with the USF Water Institute. "Are we regaining the canopy over time after redevelopment occurs?"

What they're saying:

Some residents and neighborhood advocates say the city is behind in addressing the issue.

"I think that it's a little bit too little, too late," said Julia Martin with the Bayshore Beautiful Neighborhood Association. "We’re losing our tree canopy. The hurricanes took out a lot. The builders are taking out more."

A 2019 Florida law allows homeowners to remove trees on private property if a certified arborist determines they pose a risk, limiting what neighbors can do to stop removals.

Residents say that has made it harder to preserve the character of their communities.

"It was so nice just having shade walking down the street and it’s just really, really sad," Kaltenbaugh said.

What's next:

Researchers are recommending the city and homeowners diversify the trees they’re planting as they try to regrow the canopy, while also focusing on trees that will last decades.