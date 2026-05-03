Bradenton family deals with the aftermath of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The Brief Vicki Noon was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Bradenton Police Department. Officers said the driver was drunk and left Noon at the scene after hitting her. The family wants to see safety changes on the street.



Vicki Noon was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon while she was getting the mail in front of her home on a residential street in Bradenton.

What we know:

Jennifer Mulholland, her daughter, said her mother’s retirement days in Florida were taken from her.

"It was stolen from her, and it was stolen from my father, and it was stolen from my children, and her soon-to-be great-grandchild," Mulholland said.

Mulholland is grieving the unexpected loss of her mother. "I'm devastated; my whole family is devastated," she said.

She said this is a profound loss not just for their family, but for the entire community.

"She gave her all to everyone that she knew. She was kind, she was caring. She was smart, intelligent. She was the love of my father's life," Mulholland said. "My best friend, my confidant. And that's all gone. Ripped from me. There just are not enough words."

Why you should care:

One neighbor said this is the community's worst fear come to life. She noted that the street is full of reckless drivers using it to avoid main roads while maintaining highway speeds.

"This is a 55-and-up community, so there are older people in this neighborhood," said neighbor Karen Wilson. "And then we have young families who walk — because there are no sidewalks — who walk their babies in buggies and their dogs. And they're going to get hit next."

Noon was more than the way she died, her family said. She spent her career saving lives as a nurse.

"When 9/11 happened, she said, ‘I'm the nurse; I'm going. I'm goin’," Mulholland said. "She didn't even think about it."

What they're saying:

Mulholland said her parents had a love story for the ages.

"He saw her lacing up her skates on a pond when he was on vacation — a Christmas vacation," Mulholland said. "And he looked at his best friend and he said, ‘You see that girl over there? That's the one I'm going to marry.’ And they've been together ever since."

The couple retired to Florida, their dream location.

The Local Perspective :

Friends said Noon was a kind and caring neighbor.

"A very nice, very community-oriented lady, and everybody knew her on the street," Wilson said.

Police identified the driver as Jordan Beard, 40. He posted bond and has been released from police custody.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if there are any safety improvement plans for the neighborhood.