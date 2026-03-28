Husband arrested after hitting wife with car: PCSO

article

A man was arrested after hitting his wife with a car, according to the Largo Police Department.

LPD says they received a 911 call on Friday morning for battery on Ulmerton Road. Investigators say they learned a woman was intentionally struck by a vehicle that was driven by her husband, Dervante Stubbs. LPD says Stubbs fled the scene.

The woman sustained significant injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition.

LPD says they tracked the man to Broward County, where he was arrested for attempted homicide.

Stubbs is being held at the Broward County Jail, but is being transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

What's next:

This incident is still under investigation. Any further information will be provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.