Expand / Collapse search

Video: Interstate 41 snowy pileup in Wisconsin caught on camera

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Winter Weather
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Dashcam video of the Washington County pileup

William Van Aacken shared with FOX6 News this video of the snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County on Wednesday, April 21.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County was captured on camera by a motorist on Wednesday, April 21. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid I-41 from State Highway 60 to the north county line of State Highway 28 due to the series of multi-vehicle accidents spanning that entire stretch of interstate.

The entire stretch of Interstate was closed as first responders assess and triage three separate chain reaction accidents due to weather-related factors.

Car camera captures snowy pileup in Washington County

William Van Aacken shared with FOX6 News this video (rear-facing) of the snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County on Wednesday, April 21.

The three main areas of concern are in the area of County Highway D in the Town of Wayne and the areas of State Highway 144 and Cedar Creek Road in the Town of Polk.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Dashcam video of the Washington County pileup

William Van Aacken shared with FOX6 News this video of the snowy pileup that happened on I-41 in Washington County on Wednesday, April 21.

Significant traffic delays will occur as emergency operations continue along that entire stretch.

Milwaukee County’s push for marijuana legalization

April 20 is the unofficial marijuana holiday known as 4-20. While some people celebrate, others spend the day reflecting on cannabis reform legislation.