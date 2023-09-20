I-75 crash involving six vehicles causes major delays in Hillsborough County: FHP

article

An I-75 crash involving six vehicles is causing major delays near US 301 in Hillsborough County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to troopers, one southbound lane of I-75 is open and the rest are closed as crews work at the scene. Traffic is being diverted onto US 301 in the area.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP did say serious injuries were reported in the crash involving six vehicles, but have not said how many were injured.

No other information was immediately available.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.