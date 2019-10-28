I-75 lanes reopening after rollover crash in Wesley Chapel

article

Nnorthbound lanes of Interstate 75 have now reopened after a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, but traffic was still moving slowly.

According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the scene of the crash was just south of the Wesley Chapel Boulevard exit. The view from FDOT cameras showed at least two vehicles in the median, one of which was on its side.

Officials say three people were injured, at least one badly enough to require evacuation by medical helicopter.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.