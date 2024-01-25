I-75 reopens in Pasco County following 'suspicious' incident: FHP

article

I-75 has reopened in both directions in Pasco County, after closing near SR 52 on Thursday morning.

The road shut down around 8:40 a.m. after troopers say FDOT asset contractors discovered a ‘suspicious’ item on the shoulder of the southbound I-75 exit ramp leading to SR-52.

Bomb squad experts from the Tampa Police Department and the state of Florida were called to the scene.

The item, which FHP says was a potential explosive device, was safely removed for further testing by state of Florida experts.