I-75 reopens in Pasco County following 'suspicious' incident: FHP
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - I-75 has reopened in both directions in Pasco County, after closing near SR 52 on Thursday morning.
The road shut down around 8:40 a.m. after troopers say FDOT asset contractors discovered a ‘suspicious’ item on the shoulder of the southbound I-75 exit ramp leading to SR-52.
Bomb squad experts from the Tampa Police Department and the state of Florida were called to the scene.
The item, which FHP says was a potential explosive device, was safely removed for further testing by state of Florida experts.