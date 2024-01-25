Expand / Collapse search

I-75 reopens in Pasco County following 'suspicious' incident: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12:14PM
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
A 'potentially explosive' device' shut down both directions of I-75 in Pasco County on Thursday morning. Image is courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol. article

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - I-75 has reopened in both directions in Pasco County, after closing near SR 52 on Thursday morning.

The road shut down around 8:40 a.m. after troopers say FDOT asset contractors discovered a ‘suspicious’ item on the shoulder of the southbound I-75 exit ramp leading to SR-52.

Bomb squad experts from the Tampa Police Department and the state of Florida were called to the scene. 

The item, which FHP says was a potential explosive device, was safely removed for further testing by state of Florida experts. 