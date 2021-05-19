Iconic New Smyrna Beach restaurant features food, music, and a treehouse

You can’t miss Norwood’s Restaurant and Treehouse Bar as you drive into New Smyrna Beach on Florida’s east coast.

"We are right off the main road. We’re the first thing you see coming over to the beach side," said managing partner Rebecca Simmons.

Norwood’s has been a fixture in New Smyrna Beach since 1946. Rebecca’s father bought the restaurant 30 years ago. She says due to the restaurant’s longevity in the area, generations of vacationing families have returned to Norwood’s every year.

"And, of course, our locals are always here joining us for live music, dinners and celebrations," Rebecca continued.

Norwood’s prides itself on its fresh seafood dishes. They also smoke their own meats on property that are featured in meals like their bacon-wrapped scallops and shrimp and grits.

Almost 10 years ago, owners wanted to freshen up the restaurant and feature the large oak tree out front.

"It was originally just going to be a viewing platform. And as we started building up there, we just changed the plans and made it as big as possible," Rebecca explained.

The result is a beautiful treehouse structure that totally reinvented the restaurant.

"We try to be a really fun and whimsical restaurant people can come visit when they’re in New Smyrna Beach."

INFO: Norwood’s Restaurant and Treehouse Bar is located at 400 E 2nd Ave in New Smyrna Beach.

LINK: www.norwoods.com