Illegal immigrant accused of paying 14-year-old girl for sex multiple times, forcing himself on her

The Brief An illegal immigrant was arrested after deputies said he forced himself on a 14-year-old girl and even paid her for sex multiple times. The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal, 53, was arrested on multiple charges, including human trafficking. He is believed to have met the 14-year-old girl in August when he pulled over at a Pasco County bus stop where she was sitting.



An illegal immigrant was arrested after deputies said he forced himself on a 14-year-old girl and even paid her for sex multiple times.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal, 53, was arrested on multiple charges, including human trafficking, lewd and lascivious battery and sexual battery - rape of a victim between 12-17 years old. Officials said the suspect entered the country illegally.

READ: Grady Judd: ‘Operation Bad Odds’ illegal gambling investigation leads to 28 arrests

What we know:

Rivera-Villarreal is believed to have met the 14-year-old girl on or around August 20 when he pulled over at a Pasco County bus stop where she was sitting, according to PSO. The suspect offered the young teen a ride, and offered to pair her for sex after she got into his vehicle.

Investigators said Rivera-Villarreal continued meeting the victim multiple times and at several different locations between August 20 and September 2. The suspect is accused of paying the 14-year-old for sex in exchange for alcohol and money when they met, deputies said.

One time they met, the victim did tell Rivera-Villarreal how old she was, but PSO said he continued to meet up and engage with the teen.

MORE: ‘Operation Van Diesel’ targets Florida fuel theft ring, nets nearly a dozen arrests

Pictured: Eduardo Rivera-Villarreal. Courtesy: Pasco County.

The victim even tried leaving on one occasion they met up, but the suspect forced himself on her, according to authorities.

Dig deeper:

The 14-year-old girl was noticeably intoxicated from alcohol given to her by Rivera-Villarreal after their last meeting and was taken to the hospital by another adult, officials said. That's when the teen told the adult about her encounters with Rivera-Villarreal, and the adult notified law enforcement.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said they made contact with the suspect and arrested him.

What's next:

The victim is now safe and receiving necessary resources, according to PSO. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

There are no other reports of additional victims at this time, but if you or a loved one believe you may be a victim, contact the Pasco Sheriff's Office's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report it online at www.pascosheriff.com/tips.