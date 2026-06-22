Illegal immigrant accused of violently attacking pregnant girlfriend, kid claimed to have ‘anger issues’: PCSO

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The Brief A Polk County sheriff's investigation began Saturday after it says a man violently attacked his pregnant girlfriend and a toddler. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Gerber Alexander Bamaca Perez at the scene, and federal authorities later placed an ICE hold on him. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the pregnant woman suffered severe bruising after being choked and beaten, while her 18-month-old daughter was slammed to the ground.



An illegal immigrant was arrested and has an ICE hold on him after Polk County deputies say he violently attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threw her 18-month-old daughter to the ground on Saturday.

Polk County sheriff's investigation

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived at the scene, they said 20-year-old Gerber Alexander Bamaca Perez was standing over the victim with his hands clenched into fists as she was screaming for help.

Deputies said the victim, who is 27 weeks pregnant with Bamaca Perez’s child suffered significant bruising on her face, throat, and torso.

In addition to choking the victim and beating her with his fists, Bamaca Perez is also accused of picking up the victim’s child and slamming her down on the ground.

The little girl had no visible injuries, according to PCSO.

Deputies said at one point during the attack, the victim tried to call 911 for help, but Bamaca Perez grabbed the phone from her hands.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for examination and treatment.

Deputies say that despite some resistance, Bamaca Perez was taken into custody immediately.

Bamaca Perez was charged with tampering with a victim in a 2nd degree felony, domestic violence aggravated battery on a pregnant victim, abuse on a child without great bodily harm, possession of counterfeit identification, and resisting without violence.

An ICE hold was placed on Bamaca Perez.

Medical and legal updates

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current medical conditions of the pregnant woman and her young daughter following their hospital examinations. It remains unclear when Perez will make his first court appearance or how long the federal immigration hold will delay his local prosecution.

Community safety concerns

What they're saying:

"This illegal alien brutally attacked a woman and a toddler—he should be defending women and children, not attacking them," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "We are hopeful that neither of these victims will have any permanent physical injuries. During an interview with detectives from the Special Victims Unit, the suspect admitted to having anger issues, which is a gross understatement."