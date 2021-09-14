'I'm going to kill one of you': Spring Hill man with knife threatens deputies

article

Hernando County deputies arrested a suspect described as "irrational" and armed with a knife.

On Thursday, deputies responded to a Spring Hill home on Blythe Avenue after receiving a report of an "irrational subject." When they arrived, they found 43-year-old Trevor Dooley Jr. standing in the doorway with a knife.

Deputies said Dooley began walking toward them while pointing the knife, saying, "I'm going to kill one of you tonight."

Then, they said, he stopped advancing toward them but continued to "thrust the knife in the air" and continuing to make threats toward law enforcement, according to the sheriff's office.

Eventually, he went back inside the home, officials said. When he returned outside, a short time later, deputies said Dooley taped the knife to his hand.

Deputies said they tried to use a Taser and beanbag rounds to subdue Dooley, but he retreated back into the home. One of the sergeants spoke to Dooley over the phone and convinced him to exit the house without a weapon.

He did, and deputies were able to arrest Dooley. He faces several charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer without violence.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Tuesday.