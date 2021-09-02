HCSO: Spring Hill woman arrested after deputies find 6 grams of fentanyl, other drugs in vehicle

article

A Hernando County woman is facing several charges after deputies discovered a variety of drugs inside her vehicle, including six grams of fentanyl.

After midnight on Thursday, two Hernando County deputies observed a possible narcotics transaction taking place in the Motel 6 parking lot, located at 6172 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. One of the individuals drove away, heading north on the road.

The deputies checked the vehicle's tag, and discovered the registered owner had a suspended driver's license, according to the sheriff's office. They conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Circle K gas station, located at 6227 Deltona Boulevard. While there, deputies said they identified the driver as 31-year-old Tara Lynn Breeden.

When the deputies approached, they said Breeden was attempted to high clear baggies of a white powdery substance and a crystal-like substance. Additional baggies were found between her legs.

Drug evidence, photo via HCSO

Deputies said the substances were field-tested and identified as fentanyl and methamphetamine. They located a total of a total of 6 grams of fentanyl, 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside Breeden's vehicle.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, "two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage."

She faces charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, driving while license is suspended, and possession of drug paraphernalia.