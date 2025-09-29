Imelda expected to become a hurricane as it moves away from Florida

The Brief Imelda is expected to become a hurricane as it moves away from the United States. Hurricane Humberto is expected to draw Imelda away from the United States. Imelda may hit Bermuda as it heads out to sea.



FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg is keeping a close eye on Imelda, which became a tropical storm on Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. on Monday, Imelda was located at 25.5°N 77.1°W.

It was moving north at eight miles an hour and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center expects Imelda to become a hurricane on Tuesday.

How will Imelda impact Florida?

Osterberg says Imelda will run parallel to Florida during the day on Monday, creating a dreary day, high surf and rip currents on the East Coast.

One or two showers will pinwheel around and impact the Bay Area on Monday, but overall rain chances will be about 20 – 30 percent on Monday and Tuesday.

On Friday, Imelda looked like it was going to hit the Carolinas, but now it’s going to go hard east and may impact Bermuda due to a pull from Hurricane Humberto.

Osterberg says it’s not very often that we have two storms this close to each other.

How will Hurricane Humberto impact Imelda?

Hurricane Humberto reached Category 5 strength over the weekend and has weakened to a Category 4 storm, undergoing an eyewall replacement cycle.

Humberto’s path is set. It will go northwest and then eventually turn to the northeast, making its way out to sea.

However, it will tug at Imelda and change its forward path, so as Imelda moves north and stalls out, that tug from Humberto puts it on a forward path to the east, away from the United States.

Osterberg says Humberto will miss Bermuda, but Imelda may hit the island as it heads out to sea.