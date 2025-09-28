Tropical Storm Watch for the east coast of Florida

The Brief There is a Tropical Storm Watch on Florida's east coast. A Tropical Storm is expected to be official on Sunday and a Category 1 hurricane Monday or Tuesday as it passes off Florida’s east coast. It is called Tropical Depression Nine, and it is moving over the Bahamas.



Tropical Depression Nine is just shy of becoming the next named storm of the season as it moves over the Bahamas.

This is expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda later on Sunday and a Category 1 hurricane Monday or Tuesday as it passes off Florida’s east coast.

The Watch runs from the Palm Beach/Martin County Line to Flagler/Volusia County Line, where fringe effects from the storm will be possible starting on Monday. A Tropical Storm Warning is up for the Bahamas.

Space Coast areas could feel tropical-storm-force wind gusts in the 40–50 MPH range, but the storm stays offshore and impacts aren’t expected inland. Rough beach and boating conditions will be in place for several days on the east coast of Florida.

The latest trend is good news for the Carolinas and coastal Georgia. These areas are no longer included in the forecast cone and there is high confidence Imelda stays offshore before turning east and going out to sea.

This brings rain totals down significantly, with a general 2-4 inches and locally high rainfall totals up to 7 inches near the coast through Wednesday morning.

Part of what is helping to steer future Imelda out to sea is Hurricane Humberto, which is altering the steering currents and helping to tug the storm east.

Humberto is still a powerful Category 4 hurricane and will pass west of Bermuda Tuesday – Wednesday.

