Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year

An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports.

The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet.

Curry allegedly was able to move from one dorm room to another for at least 10 months.

The university issued several stay-away letters, which is a prerequisite to issue a citation for trespassing.

University police thought Curry vacated the campus but was found living in the basement of Crothers Hall last week.

In a statement to the Stanford Daily, the university acknowledged missteps in the handling of Curry as Stanford had reportedly been made aware of him squatting on campus in December 2021.

"While Stanford University has protocols and policies in place to prevent non-students from entering and living in our residences, the unique aspects of this case and Mr. Curry’s persistence and ability to ingratiate himself with our student community has made it clear that gaps exist in those protocols," University spokesperson Dee Mostofi wrote to the publication.

