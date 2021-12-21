In final days before Christmas, Santa Claus goes for a dive in Florida Keys

Santa took a little time to scuba dive and relax in the Sunshine State before the big day.

This week, he was spotted in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, enjoying some recreation time before Christmas Eve.

Video shows the swimming Santa propelled by an undersea scooter and encountering schools of fish off Key Largo, alongside one of his elves.

According to the Florida Keys News Bureau, Spencer Slate, owner of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, dons his Santa outfit annually to offer underwater photo opportunities and help promote an annual fundraiser for a local children’s charity, Kids in Special Situations.

