Inaugural Gulf Coast Bike Trek happening in Clearwater

Grab your bike and your helmet and get ready to hit the trail—the Pinellas Trail.

The first-ever Gulf Coast Bike Trek, a benefit for the American Lung Association, will roll through Clearwater on Saturday, Oct. 21.

"Cycle For Air events the American Lung Association have been putting on for about 39 years now across the country. This is actually the very first one that we’re having in the Tampa Bay Area," said Karson Workman with the American Lung Association.

The event will have options for all levels of riders:

62-mile loop (a metric century ride)

40-mile loop

10-mile family ride

All rides will begin and end at the St. Pete College Clearwater campus at 2465 Drew Street.

"The American Lung Association’s mission is really to promote good lung health and save lives," shared pediatric pulmonologist, Dr. John Prpich.

To register for any of the rides, click here.