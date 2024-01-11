Expand / Collapse search

Inaugural Sunshine Comedy Fest brings comedy to both sides of Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Sunshine Comedy Festival comes to Bay Area

Jared Waters, a comedian who got his start in Tampa is returning to the Bay Area for the inaugural Sunshine Comedy Festival.

TAMPA, Fla. - The first-ever Sunshine Comedy Fest kicks off Thursday night, bringing well-known and up-and-coming comedians to venues across Tampa Bay.

New York-based comedian Jared Waters, who got his start in the comedy business in Tampa, joined Linda Hurtado to tell her about the new festival.

Events will be held at the following locations:

  • Side Splitters, North Tampa
  • Side Splitters, Wesley Chapel
  • Coastal Creative, St. Petersburg
  • Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg
  • Green Light Cinema, St. Petersburg
  • St. Pete Brewing co.
  • The Gimmick, Tampa
  • Sunshine Comedy Club, St. Pete Beach

