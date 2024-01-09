Florida State Fair returns February 8-19

article

The Florida State Fair is rolling into Tampa in February, and the weekend entertainment lineup is out.

Tigirlily Gold will headline the group of entertainers coming to the fair from February 9-11 in Tampa. The country music duo, consisting of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, released their debut, self-titled EP Blonde in 2021.

The weekend will feature the Tigirlily concert on Saturday night, as well as a First Friday Grove Party from 7 to 10 p.m., kicking off the festivities.

A Silent Disco will be held the same night, as well as February 10. During the event, Keel Farms will reveal its signature 2024 fair cider at the First Friday Grove Party.

"This year, the Florida State Fair is focused on highlighting its first weekend and is thrilled to bring an exciting lineup of events to our guests, with the weekend’s hallmark event as a memorable performance by Tigerlily Gold," said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair.

"Tigerlily Gold is a captivating group with a growing fanbase in the country music world, and we are honored to bring the duo and their band to the fairgrounds. The first weekend of the state fair will offer something special for guests of all ages, and we hope to bring the community together for the traditions of the Florida State Fair, as well as its new offerings and events."

Friday and Saturday's events will also feature elaborate fireworks shows lighting up the sky over the fairgrounds.

The 2024 Florida State Fair will open gates at 11 a.m. on February 8 and run through February 19.