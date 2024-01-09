Florida State Fair returns February 8-19

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 5:30 AM EST, Hillsborough County
10
Special Marine Warning
from TUE 1:34 PM EST until TUE 3:30 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Special Marine Warning
from TUE 2:46 PM EST until TUE 3:30 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tornado Watch
from TUE 1:15 PM EST until TUE 9:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Florida State Fair returns February 8-19

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida State Fair is rolling into Tampa in February, and the weekend entertainment lineup is out. 

Tigirlily Gold will headline the group of entertainers coming to the fair from February 9-11 in Tampa. The country music duo, consisting of sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, released their debut, self-titled EP Blonde in 2021.

READ: Video: Tornado causes damage after touching down in Panama City Beach

The weekend will feature the Tigirlily concert on Saturday night, as well as a First Friday Grove Party from 7 to 10 p.m., kicking off the festivities. 

A Silent Disco will be held the same night, as well as February 10. During the event, Keel Farms will reveal its signature 2024 fair cider at the First Friday Grove Party. 

"This year, the Florida State Fair is focused on highlighting its first weekend and is thrilled to bring an exciting lineup of events to our guests, with the weekend’s hallmark event as a memorable performance by Tigerlily Gold," said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair. 

"Tigerlily Gold is a captivating group with a growing fanbase in the country music world, and we are honored to bring the duo and their band to the fairgrounds. The first weekend of the state fair will offer something special for guests of all ages, and we hope to bring the community together for the traditions of the Florida State Fair, as well as its new offerings and events." 

Friday and Saturday's events will also feature elaborate fireworks shows lighting up the sky over the fairgrounds. 

The 2024 Florida State Fair will open gates at 11 a.m. on February 8 and run through February 19. 