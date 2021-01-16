Inauguration Day 2021: Schedule of events to watch on and before Jan. 20

article

The inauguration celebration for president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris officially kicks off on Monday, with events, concerts and more from the Presidential Inauguration Committee on the schedule.

Several changes are in store this year as the country deals with both the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened security after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Thousands of National Guard troops will be stationed around Washington, D.C. limiting the public’s exposure to the events, though some events were already planned to be virtual.

Biden’s Inaugural Committee released the following preliminary schedule of the official events of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. All times are ET.

Monday, Jan. 18



All day - "United We Serve" National Day of Service

This all-day event encourages Americans to serve their community in any way they can. Biden’s inaugural committee has posted several service projects in which anyone can volunteer. Opportunities include food and clothing drives.

8 p.m. - "United We Serve" A Celebration of the National MLK Day of Service

The National Day of Service will end with an hour-long celebration that will feature entertainers, speakers, and stories celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The committee said participants in the celebration will include Aloe Blacc, Rev. Dr. Bernice King, Martin Luther King III, Chesca, Rep. Sharice Davids, Rosario Dawson, Andra Day, Yo-Yo Ma, Rev. Al Sharpton, Sean Patrick Thomas, Diane Warren, Lynn Whitfield, Bebe Winans and more.

The event will stream live at bideninaugural.org.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

5:30 p.m. - Nationwide COVID-19 Memorial

The inaugural committee will hold a memorial to remember and honor the lives lost to COVID-19. In Washington, a ceremony will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Cities and towns around the country are invited to join the ceremony in Washington by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

12 p.m. - Inaugural Ceremonies​​​​​​​

President-elect Biden and vice president-elect Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building. After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver his inaugural address.

TBD - Pass in Review

The president-elect, first lady, vice president-elect, and second gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East Front with members of the military. Pass in Reviews are a military tradition to represent the peaceful transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

TBD - Wreath Laying at Arlington National Cemetery

Biden and Harris will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Also in attendance will be President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

TBD - Presidential Escort and Parade Across America​​​​​​​

Biden will then participate in the presidential escort to the White House. This will be followed by a virtual "Parade Across America," which will be televised.

8:30 p.m.- Celebrating America Primetime Special

The "Celebrating America" prime-time special, hosted by actor Tom Hanks, will air and stream live on multiple channels including NewsNOW from FOX. Performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are planned. Biden and Harris will also give remarks.

