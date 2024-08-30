Inclusion is 'the way to move forward' for Hillsborough after-school programs

When it comes to Hillsborough County’s after-school programs, the goal is to make every single kid feel welcome.

"Inclusion is the way to move forward," Assistant Recreation Program Supervisor Ty Mansueto said.

Inclusion means mixing traditional kids with adaptive kids, which are kids with mental, intellectual, or physical disabilities.

"It’s very intentional. We try to adapt all of our activities to make sure that it's included for everyone," Mansueto said.

For the games and activities that don’t require any changes, staff members like to provide a little nudge to the adaptive kids.

"It could be as easy as encouraging them to participate, because a lot of times it's their first time doing that particular activity," Mansueto said. "Even if it's for one minute, five minutes, ten minutes, just encourage them to be a part of that."

Staff members say it’s a learning experience for the traditional kids as well.

"I enjoy personally seeing the kids helping each other out and then just becoming as well-rounded as possible at this young of an age. It's an experience that not a lot of children get," Mansueto said.

Hillsborough County has 17 centers with after-school programs, and seven offer the adaptive program. Registration is required, and many sites still have some availability.

