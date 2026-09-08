Indian Rocks Beach bans smoking and vaping on the sand

The Brief Indian Rocks Beach commissioners approved a ban on smoking and vaping on the city's beaches. The city says cigarette butts and vape cartridges can pose hazards to wildlife and beach visitors. The ordinance takes effect immediately, with fines of up to $500 for repeat violations.



Smoking and vaping are now prohibited on the sand in Indian Rocks Beach.

New beach smoking ban

What we know:

City commissioners approved the ordinance during its second reading, extending a restriction that was already in place at city parks to the city's beaches.

Officials say the goal is to keep the shoreline cleaner while protecting visitors, wildlife and marine life.

Why the ban?

What they're saying:

Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Lan Vaughan says regular beach cleanups haven't eliminated cigarette waste from the sand.

Groups including Action 2000 and Green Town Kids regularly pick up trash, while a sand-sifting machine passes along the beach every other month.

Even with those efforts, Vaughan explained, cigarette butts can still end up buried in the sand.

Volunteers have also found vape cartridges washing up on the beach.

The city says the ban could help reduce those hazards, while also limiting exposure to secondhand smoke.

Vaughan said the city wants the beaches to be welcoming for families while protecting the turtles, birds and other wildlife that depend on the shoreline.

Consequences of beach smoking

By the numbers:

The city says its initial focus will be on educating visitors about the new ordinance.

After that, violations could result in a $250 ticket.

Repeat offenders could face fines of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail, according to the city.

Effective immediately

What's next:

The ordinance takes effect immediately.

Vaughan says there is a designated smoking area in the county parking lot for people who still want to smoke while visiting the beach.