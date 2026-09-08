Two Tampa teens denied bond in alleged beating of homeless man: 'Nothing else to do'

The Brief Three teens face attempted murder charges in Tampa after a homeless man was brutally beaten in July. Investigators say boredom motivated the violent attack, leaving a 64-year-old man hospitalized for nearly two months. A judge denied bond for two of the accused teenagers on Tuesday, following court testimony about the victim's injuries.



A judge denied bond for two of three Tampa teenagers charged in a brutal attack that left a homeless man unconscious, according to court testimony.

The three teenagers are being charged as adults in the July beating.

Tampa Police Investigation

What we know:

Police identified the suspects as 13-year-old Samari Bryant, 14-year-old Corliss Sirmons, and 16-year-old Javonnie Council.

A detective with the Tampa Police Department says surveillance footage from a nearby business captured the teens in the area of Nebraska Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

He says they were seen throwing rocks at two other homeless people sleeping outside a liquor store.

Eventually, the teens went out of the frame of the surveillance camera.

Around 7:30 a.m. In that same area, police found a 64-year-old homeless man, beaten unconscious. Police believe he was sleeping outside at an abandoned store when he was attacked.

Investigators tracked down the three teens that same day after they were allegedly seen breaking into cars.

Victim injuries

What we don't know:

Officials haven't released the full medical condition of the 64-year-old victim, who is still in the hospital, but detectives say he was originally in a medically induced coma.

Detectives say he has such severe brain damage from the attack that his mental state is that of a child now.

Pre-Trial Court Ruling

What they're saying:

Sirmons and Council had a pre-trial detention hearing on Tuesday morning.

Council's mother testified that her son suffers from learning disabilities and mental health issues, and said she would ensure he complies with court orders if granted bond.

Sirmons' attorney argued there is no physical evidence tying his client directly to the crime.

RELATED: Teens charged as adults in brutal beating of homeless man

"Not one person saw him throw anything at Mr. Delgado, hit him with a whip, hit him with a, I think, it was a cord, a computer cord or anything like that," Sirmons' attorney said. "That's coming from the codefendants and the codefendants alone. Judge, there are no statements from Mr. Sirmons that puts him at the scene or puts him in any way, shape or form responsible for what happened to Mr. Delgado."

Detectives said the teens admitted to collectively punching the man at least 10 times, stomping on his head twice, kicking him in the ribs, and whipping him with a computer cable.

"He was almost gloating about his involvement in the beating," Det. Leigh Mathisen, with the Tampa Police Department, said. "He basically said they had nothing else to do that night, so they were just going out to mess with the homeless."

Other court hearings

What's next:

Prosecutors said Council has no prior criminal record, but Sirmons has a juvenile record and was on pre-trial release during the attack.

The judge denied bond for both Sirmons and Council on attempted murder charges as the case moves forward. The judge did grant bond for both teens on the other charges they're facing.

Bryant is expected to have his next court hearing on Thursday.