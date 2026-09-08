FWC announces no violations after sharks found cut up on Redington Bach

The Brief Florida wildlife officials confirmed no violations happened after two sharks were found on the beach in Redington Beach. FWC explained the sharks were identified as a bull shark and a blacktip reef shark, which are legal to harvest. Officials explained that a person must complete an educational course before targeting or harvesting sharks from shore.



Florida Fish and Wildlife announced that no violations happened after witnesses reported two sharks found cut up on the beach in Redington Beach.

Redington Beach shark investigation

What we know:

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission received reports of two dead sharks at Redington Beach on Sept. 6.

State officials reviewed photos and identified the animals as a bull shark and a blacktip reef shark.

Courtesy: Carrie Singh

FWC officials noted that initial findings show no violations regarding the species caught because both bull sharks and blacktip reef sharks are legal to harvest in Florida.

Witness accounts

What they're saying:

Visitor Carrie Singh said she and her family saw a man with a fishing pole remove a shark's tail on Sunday while a hook was still in its mouth, leaving the carcass on the sand.

She said the same man loaded pieces of another shark into a kayak the previous weekend and dumped them into the water near swimmers.

RELATED: Beachgoers say man cut up sharks, left remains on Redington Shores beach two weeks in a row

"I'm not against people fishing, but mutilating sharks for fun and then putting the public at risk by just dumping the parts right there where people are swimming, it's not good," Singh said.

Capt. Dylan Hubbard, owner of Hubbard’s Marina, said anglers must ethically handle their catch and fully use any harvested animal. "It makes us all look bad," Hubbard said. "It makes us look malicious."

Educational course

Dig deeper:

FWC explained that anglers must complete the Shark Smart Fishing educational course to get a permit.

This is in addition to the recreational saltwater fishing license.

This course makes sure anglers are familiar with regulations, shark identification, and handling.

Shark dumping concerns

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed whether the man seen cutting up the sharks held the mandatory state permit or fishing license.

Wildlife violation reporting guidance

What you can do:

The FWC encourages anyone who suspects wildlife violations to report details to state officers. Tipsters can call 888-404-3922 or submit information online here.