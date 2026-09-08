Lightning strikes St. Petersburg Catholic High School gym

The Brief Lightning struck the gymnasium at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, causing smoke to rise from the roof. All students and staff are safe, and emergency responders are working to control damage at the scene. Parents can pick up students in front of the school.



A lightning strike hit the gymnasium at St. Petersburg Catholic High School, sending smoke pouring from the building's roof.

St. Petersburg school lightning strike

What we know:

The Catholic Diocese of St. Petersburg reported emergency crews are on scene at St. Petersburg Catholic High School after a lightning strike hit the gym roof.

No injuries were reported, and all students and faculty inside the building are safe.

First responders are currently working to manage the damage caused by the strike.

Parents and guardians are advised that students can be picked up in front of the school.

Active fire department response

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage to the gymnasium roof or inside the building.

It remains unknown how long firefighters will need to secure the facility or when normal school operations will continue.

Catholic Diocese emergency update

What they're saying:

The Catholic Diocese of Saint Petersburg asked the community to support those responding to the emergency.

"Please pray for our firefighters, first responders and the entire school community," the diocese shared in a public statement.