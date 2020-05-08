Indian Shores officer drives over sunbathing beachgoer

A Michigan man laying out on the beach in Indian Shores Friday was run over by an officer driving a fully-marked police SUV, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 6 p.m. Friday, May 8, south of the 193rd Avenue Beach Access.

Deputies say 27-year-old Indian Shores Police Officer Natasha Hindman had just begun her beach patrol and was traveling at a slow speed in a police department Ford Explorer police cruiser when her left-side tires drove over the hips of a 66-year-old man.

Investigators say the officer stopped and rendered aid until the man was taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Hindman was not injured in the incident.

Deputies say neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor in the crash, but an investigation is underway.