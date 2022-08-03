Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

article

Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski died Wednesday at the age of 58.

Walorksi, who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional district since 2013, was killed in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in Elkhart County, Indiana.

News reports stated that the accident took place just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Nappanee, Indiana.

Two cars were reportedly involved in the crash which killed the driver of one vehicle and two passengers in the other vehicle, WNDU-TV reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation. No additional information will be released at this time."

For more, go to Fox News.