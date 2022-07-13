Indoor waterpark resort coming to southwest Florida in 2024

article

For Floridians who want to take a dip in the water even when the weather doesn't want to cooperate, there will soon be an indoor alternative to outdoor pools and beaches.

Great Wolf Lodge is a resort that features a massive indoor waterpark, and it's coming to southwest Florida in a couple of years, according to FOX 4.

Their first location in Florida will be in Naples.

A company spokesperson says the 20-acre complex will feature 500 hotel rooms and a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, among other attractions.

Talks between Naples city officials and Great Wolf began in the spring of 2021; in June of last year, commissioners approved $15 million in incentives to help solidify the deal.

The expected opening date is summer 2024.