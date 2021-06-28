Injured Daytona Beach officer shows signs of improvement but has long way to go

article

26-year-old Officer Jason Raynor has been fighting for his life for several days now.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that Officer Raynor was shot Wednesday, sparking a multi-state manhunt for the suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace. He was caught Saturday in a treehouse near Atlanta. He remains in custody, awaiting his first appearance in court.

Officer Raynor is still at Halifax Health Medical Center, undergoing testing. The Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said that he continues to show signs of improvement but still has a long way to go in his recovery.

The news of Wallace's arrest was a sign of relief for the Daytona Beach community, as they continue to rally behind the injured officer in more ways than one.

"Our attention can turn to Officer Raynor and Jason’s full recovery our prayers, our thoughts, everything simply turns to him," Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said.

On Sunday, an old-fashioned lemonade stand collected donations for Officer Raynor. The organizer of the event told FOX 35 that they want to "Just show Officer Raynor and the community that we support him and the community supports him."

Other ways to help Officer Raynor include donating to his GoFundMe page. At last check, over $270,000 has been raised for the injured officer and his family.

