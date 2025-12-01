Expand / Collapse search

Injuries reported in I-275 crash causing major delays in Manatee County

Published  December 1, 2025 8:45pm EST
Manatee County
The Brief

PALMETTO, Fla. - Injuries have been reported in an I-275 crash that is causing major delays in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

What we know:

Troopers said all northbound lanes of I-275 near where it meets I-75 in Manatee County. The right shoulder is currently open for traffic flow. 

Traffic cameras in the area show major delays, with cars barely moving. 

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said how many cars were involved in this crash. They also haven't said how many people were injured, only saying injuries have been reported. 

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol and includes details from views of the crash scene. 

