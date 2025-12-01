Injuries reported in I-275 crash causing major delays in Manatee County
PALMETTO, Fla. - Injuries have been reported in an I-275 crash that is causing major delays in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Troopers said all northbound lanes of I-275 near where it meets I-75 in Manatee County. The right shoulder is currently open for traffic flow.
Traffic cameras in the area show major delays, with cars barely moving.
What we don't know:
Troopers have not said how many cars were involved in this crash. They also haven't said how many people were injured, only saying injuries have been reported.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol and includes details from views of the crash scene.