Injuries reported in I-275 crash causing major delays in Manatee County

The Brief Injuries have been reported in an I-275 crash that is causing major delays in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said all northbound lanes of I-275 near where it meets I-75 in Manatee County. Traffic cameras in the area show major delays, with cars barely moving.



Injuries have been reported in an I-275 crash that is causing major delays in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said all northbound lanes of I-275 near where it meets I-75 in Manatee County. The right shoulder is currently open for traffic flow.

READ: IMG Academy soccer star to sign with professional team in Mexico

Traffic cameras in the area show major delays, with cars barely moving.

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said how many cars were involved in this crash. They also haven't said how many people were injured, only saying injuries have been reported.