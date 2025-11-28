Inmate dies in hospital after medical emergency at Falkenburg Road Jail: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

According to HCSO, at around 11:17 a.m., inmate Larue Matthew Dorsey III, 46, was having an apparent medical emergency when deputies responded at the Falkenburg Road Jail.

Dorsey was taken to Brandon Regional Hospital by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, where he died at 12:19 p.m.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine Dorsey’s cause of death. He had been in custody since July 7.