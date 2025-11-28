Tampa woman arrested for DUI after rollover crash on I-275: FHP
TAMPA - The Florida Highway Patrol says a Tampa woman was arrested for DUI after two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 275 Thursday night.
Timeline:
According to FHP, a Honda CRV was traveling southbound in the inside lane of I-275 toward Interstate 4.
Troopers say at around 10:09 p.m., the driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Emily Frances Diaz, changed lanes and hit the front of a Subaru Outback vehicle.
Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation
The collision caused Diaz’s vehicle to flip over. The Subaru veered off the road, striking a concrete barrier wall.
Diaz had minor injuries and was arrested after giving a breath sample of 0.205, FHP said.
The driver of the Subaru, a 25-year-old Tampa woman, was not injured in the crash.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.