Tampa woman arrested for DUI after rollover crash on I-275: FHP

By Joe Espy
Published  November 28, 2025 2:02pm EST
Tampa
    TAMPA - The Florida Highway Patrol says a Tampa woman was arrested for DUI after two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 275 Thursday night.

    Timeline:

    According to FHP, a Honda CRV was traveling southbound in the inside lane of I-275 toward Interstate 4.

    Troopers say at around 10:09 p.m., the driver of the Honda, 29-year-old Emily Frances Diaz, changed lanes and hit the front of a Subaru Outback vehicle. 

    Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation

    The collision caused Diaz’s vehicle to flip over. The Subaru veered off the road, striking a concrete barrier wall.

    Diaz had minor injuries and was arrested after giving a breath sample of 0.205, FHP said.

    The driver of the Subaru, a 25-year-old Tampa woman, was not injured in the crash.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

