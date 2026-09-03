Intruder arrested after being accused of breaking into 93-year-old woman's Tampa apartment

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The Brief A 93-year-old Tampa woman woke up Sunday morning to find an unknown man standing at the foot of her bed, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The woman initially mistook the man for her grandson before realizing he was a complete stranger, investigators said. Deputies identified 24-year-old Connor Norcross using apartment security footage and arrested him Tuesday on burglary and battery charges



A 93-year-old Tampa woman found a stranger standing at the foot of her bed Sunday morning after initially mistaking him for her grandson, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Tampa apartment intrusion

What we know:

A 93-year-old woman woke up at 7:30 a.m. Sunday to find 24-year-old Connor Norcross standing at the edge of her bed inside her Tampa apartment, according to detectives. Believing Norcross was her grandson, the woman called him over.

According to deputies, when she realized he was a stranger, she told Norcross she needed to get up and take her medication. HCSO said Norcross then began rubbing her arm and offered to get the medication for her.

During a 911 call, the woman can be heard telling law enforcement she forgot to lock her patio door.

The woman told Norcross he needed to leave, and he exited through a rear sliding glass door. Shortly afterward, deputies say Norcross returned and tried to enter through the locked front door.

Detectives identified Norcross using the apartment complex's security footage. Deputies arrested Norcross on Tuesday. He is charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery on a victim over 65.