Inverness artist creates sculptures inspired by Florida marine life

Suzy Pease is an award-winning sculpture artist based in Inverness. She’s a ceramicist who works primarily with porcelain.

"I like porcelain the best, I think, because it’s a smooth bodied clay, and it doesn’t have any grain in it," said Pease. "I just love the way the glaze adheres to it."

Pease loves living in Florida, and a lot of her work is inspired by marine life. Her most popular pieces are fish sculptures with different expressions on them.

"The personalities in each one are very unique and individual. No two are alike," she said.

You can visit her website to check out all the sculptures and jewelry she has for sale. Her work can also be found in the Florida Craft Art Gallery in St. Pete, the Coastal Art Gallery in Crystal River and Art Center Manatee in Bradenton.