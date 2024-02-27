Old-fashioned brittle bakery in Pinellas County

Psalms’ Gourmet Brittle is an old-fashioned brittle bakery located in South Pasadena.

"It’s not like any other brittle that you’ve had before," said co-owner, Carlton Owens. "It’s light, airy, crispy, and doesn’t wreck your teeth."

Carlton owns the company with his mother, Psalms Mack. She learned how to bake brittle in home economics class and has been perfecting her recipe ever since.

They decided to start selling her brittle after an overwhelming response from the public.

"I made up some brittle one weekend. He took it out and came back with a load of money in his pocket," she recalled.

They make a variety of brittle flavors, including peanut, pecan, cashew, and mixed nuts. They also do all those flavors in chocolate as well.

Psalms’ Brittle Bakery is located at 1206 Pasadena Ave South in South Pasadena. They are open seven days a week.

Monday through Friday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekend hours vary.

To buy brittle online from their website, click here. They also sell online through Amazon and Walmart.

