Invest 94L expected to become Imelda: Here’s how it may impact Florida

The Brief A system that will likely become Imelda will likely form over the next few days. By Monday, computer models show it hitting South Carolina. The storm will likely cause strong surf, waves and rip currents on the east coast of Florida.



FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg is watching several systems in the tropics, including one that will likely impact Florida’s east coast.

Tropical Storm Humberto formed on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, it was located at 21.2°N 56.4°W.

It was moving northwest at 10 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

It is expected to become a Category 3 hurricane by 2 a.m. on Monday before it begins to weaken and move to the north.

At that point, it will be located to the west of Bermuda, giving little wiggle room for Invest 94L, which will likely become Imedla. As a result, Osterberg says the models are pushing Invest 94L further west through the Bahamas.

The disturbance was over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico on Thursday morning, which is why it hasn’t really developed yet.

Osterberg says it doesn’t have that low-level center. It just has a lot of convection. He added that every time the convection dies out, it blooms right back up.

By Monday, Osterberg says the European model, the FOX model and the Canadian model take Invest 94L, which could be Hurricane Imelda at that point, into South Carolina.

Osterberg says this will cause high surf, waves and rip currents on the east coast of Florida.

It would also bring tropical-storm force conditions to the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Gabrielle is moving toward the Azores and the remnants will eventually move into Portugal.