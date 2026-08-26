Invest 96L tracks west in Atlantic as forecast remains uncertain

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The Brief Forecasters are tracking tropical disturbance Invest 96L as it moves slowly westward across the Atlantic Ocean. Atmospheric conditions like Saharan dust and wind shear could limit the system's ability to strengthen over the coming days. FOX 13 meteorologists report the storm remains far from the U.S., giving forecasters time to monitor its trajectory toward the Caribbean.



A tropical disturbance being monitored in the Atlantic is expected to move westward over the next several days, with forecasters watching for signs of organization.

The system, Invest 96L, is still thousands of miles from the U.S., and its eventual path remains uncertain.

Invest 96L forecast tracking

What we know:

Invest 96L is expected to slowly track westward for several days.

Computer forecast models are generally showing some organization of the system as it moves across the Atlantic, but forecasters caution that it is too early to determine exactly where the disturbance could go.

As Invest 96L approaches the islands, several atmospheric factors could influence its development and track.

Wind shear and Saharan dust are expected to be present in the region, which could limit the system's ability to strengthen. A trough of low pressure near the U.S. East Coast could also influence the system's eventual path.

Atlantic tropical disturbance path uncertain

What's next:

The system is still a long way from the United States, giving forecasters plenty of time to monitor its development.

The interaction between Invest 96L and increased wind shear associated with El Niño could become an important factor in determining whether the system is able to organize and how strong it becomes.

Forecasters will continue to watch Invest 96L as it moves westward across the Atlantic in the coming days.

For now, there are no immediate concerns for the U.S., but the system's forecast could become clearer as it gets closer to the Caribbean.