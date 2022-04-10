Investigation underway after body found floating in Sarasota County waterway

Deputies say a citizen made a disturbing discovery Sunday afternoon when they found a dead body near a line of mangrove trees in Sarasota County.

The body was found floating face-up in the Intracoastal waterway in about two feet of water in Vamo, according to investigators at the scene.

Deputies have not identified the person or said if the body is of a man or a woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

