Investigators arrest suspect in 1998 sexual assault cold cases thanks to genealogy DNA

Venice police and Pinellas deputies used genealogy DNA results to arrest a suspect in two sexual assault cold cases from 1998.

Investigators said DNA belonging to an unknown individual was extracted at the scene of the first assault in Venice back in 1998, where a man broke into the woman's home while she was sleeping, tied her up and raped her.

The DNA was later linked to DNA from another rape that happened on Indian Rocks Beach in October of that same year. In that case, a naked male chased down the 20-year-old victim and raped her, then forced her to perform oral sex. When he was done, he ordered her to go into the Gulf of Mexico and "clean herself up," then fled.

Twenty years later, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Genetic Genealogy Unit compared the DNA from the 1998 cases to familiar DNA searches.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri explained that member of the public who use services like Ancestry.com or 23 and Me can submit their DNA profiles to a third-party website, GEDMatch.com. There, they can choose to share their DNA with law enforcement, or opt out if they choose.

It was through this website that investigators were able to find distant relatives of the suspect, eventually identified as 61-year-old Robert Brian Thomas from Niles, Michigan, who lived in the Tampa Bay area from 1997 to 1999.

Venice detectives flew to Michigan, where they obtained cigarette butts discarded by Thomas.

Lab analysis confirmed the DNA from the cigarettes matched the suspect DNA from both the Venice and Indian Rocks Beach sexual assaults.

Thomas remains jailed in Michigan, awaiting extradition to Florida.