Investigators: Pinellas County deputy runs over woman on St. Pete Beach

A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputy ran over a woman on St. Pete Beach Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Deputies confirmed the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Accident Investigation Team with PCSO said they are investigating the deputy-involved crash that happened around 1:08 p.m. behind 4450 Gulf Boulevard. The 58-year-old deputy was parked facing west in his fully-marked Chevrolet Tahoe, investigators confirmed.

The deputy was speaking with several pedestrians on the beach when he was dispatched to a 911 hang up call at another location, PCSO said. The deputy made a right turn from his parked position, when he hit a 23-year-old while she was lying on her back in the sand, the sheriff's office said.

According to investigators, the front driver side tire of the Tahoe drove over the 23-year-old woman's right side and mid to upper back area.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Pinellas County deputies.