Investigators seize 12 animals from Citrus County home, owner faces cruelty charges

WARNING: Images contained in this story may be disturbing.

A man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after investigators found a dozen animals living in an "extremely cluttered and dirty home," the Citrus County Sherriff's Office said.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to an unrelated call Tuesday night along West Cross Drive, south of Dunnellon.

A deputy noticed wire crates partially covered by a sheet, then asked Joshua Sirmons, 48, what was under it. He said nothing was there, according to deputies.

When the deputy removed the sheet, however, two dogs were locked in the crates, which the sheriff's office described as "filthy," without access to food or water.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Six more dogs were found in other areas of the home, along with two cats, a large bird and a tortoise – totaling 12 animals. Many of the pets were underweight with stained fur, deputies said.

CCSO said the home was littered with trash, while cages and litter boxes were covered in feces, and roaches were found in the tortoise enclosure.

Mugshot courtesy: Citrus County Jail

When asked why no animals had access to water, Sirmons told deputies that the pets could drink from the toilet if they were thirsty.

Sirmons faces two aggravated animal cruelty charges and has surrendered all the animals to the county. More charges could be added once the shelter veterinarian completes medical intake exams, CCSO said.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: