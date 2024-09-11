Politics causing breakups? Election could strain romantic relationships, doctor says

For decades, people followed a simple rule: don’t discuss religion or politics. But over the last few years, more people are comfortable sharing their beliefs – and in some cases, it’s ending relationships, even long-term romantic partnerships.

"Normally, speaking in the past, most husbands and wives pretty much voted the same party," said Dr. Warren Farrell, a couples coach and Ph.D in Political Sciences. "The challenge is if you love somebody, politics and religion often represent their values, and wouldn't it be wonderful to be able to dig into their values and have them feel seen by you in the way that they see themselves without having to beat them at a debate."

During an election year, these differences between couples can shake solid ground.

"We often end up getting into fights, particularly this year, and particularly with [Donald] Trump and Kamala Harris, both of whom are extremely strong personalities, and so nobody feels understood."

We also spoke with a Tampa Bay area matchmaker who says her clients frequently put politics as a deal-breaker.

"People usually just say like 'don't bring me a Harris person or don't bring me a Trump person.' And it's usually very blatant like that," said Angelika Morris, founder of Soulmate Search Matchmaking.

She says people see it as a contrast in personalities and values.

"I think it's because the American political spectrum is no longer a spectrum. It's becoming more and more polarized where people associate certain traits, lifestyles, habits, personality, esthetics, with particular candidates or particular ideals. So it's becoming a lot bigger of a deal than say, 20 years ago," said Morris.

Still, Dr. Farrell says there can be a different way to view your differences, and find common ground.

"What do you both have in common? You're so passionate because you both care. You're so passionate, meaning you don't have apathy. And what is a democracy built on? It's built on caring. It's built on a lack of apathy. So we are both really part of the solution."

So even if you’re not on the same ticket, you may not have to give up on your running mate.

