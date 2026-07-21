Family remembers 3-year-old victim in murder case: 'She was smart, funny, and beautiful'

The Brief A Brandon woman faces first-degree murder charges after a 3-year-old girl died from injuries while under her care. The child's mother, grandmother and aunt remembered the young child as a bright, outgoing toddler who brought energy to everyone around her. Court records show the suspect remains held without bond and will appear before a judge on July 27.



A Hillsborough County family is remembering a three-year-old girl after investigators say she died at the hands of her caregiver.

Brandon child murder case

What we know:

Grace Wingate faces charges of first-degree murder, child neglect and aggravated child abuse following the death of 3-year-old Ka'mora.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The investigation started earlier this year on April 25, when the child died at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Deputies described several "inflicted" injuries.

They said the injuries happened while the child was under the care of Wingate.

Hillsborough state attorney responds

Dig deeper:

A judge ordered Wingate held without bond last weekend.

"At the end of the day, we have a 3-year-old who died at the hands of someone who was supposed to be caring for her," Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said. "She's a precious little girl who did not deserve to die the way she did."

Family remembers young girl

What they're saying:

"Just lost and confused," Tyrah Figgs said. "She was only three, she didn't deserve that. I want answers and justice."

Ka'mora's family described her as a spoiled, deeply loved child who could hold full conversations.

Courtesy: The Figgs family

"She was smart, funny and beautiful," her mother, Tyrah Figgs, said. "She was perfect."

On Tuesdays, she would go to the beach or the pool with her aunt, Kyrah Figgs. She recalled her love for snacks and chocolate.

Meanwhile, her grandmother, Karen Figgs, shared how much she enjoyed dancing, singing and swimming.

Courtesy: The Figgs family

"We are very devastated and our world has been torn upside down," she said. "I come home from work and expecting her to be here."

She said that justice in this case would mean the death penalty.

Unanswered questions

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the exact injuries found on the child.

Next court appearance set

What's next:

Wingate remains in custody as prosecutors move forward with the case.

Court documents indicate she will return to court on July 27.