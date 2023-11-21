Rep. Castor reacts to potential ceasefire in Israel and classified briefing on Hamas terrorist attacks

Videos that have been put out on TV news and social media have been heartbreaking enough, but Rep. Kathy Castor says what she saw behind closed doors as part of a House Foreign Relations Committee classified briefing was even worse than anything that has been publicly shown.

"This is one of the most barbaric scenes I've ever seen, just beyond the imagination. Children burned, [and] parents shot in front of their sons and daughters," Rep. Castor said. "Hand grenades thrown into shelters where families are sheltering."

Castor was so horrified that she left the hour-long members-only briefing after twenty minutes.

"(There were) many gasps in the room, people crying," she said during an interview on Tuesday in St. Petersburg. "I don't understand the barbarism, how humans can treat other humans that way."

She said she is hopeful the ceasefire that the Qatari government is spearheading will hold for long enough for Israeli hostages to be released, and for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

She urged Israel to form a concrete plan about what will come after a ceasefire, which could last five days.

"We need to be focused on solutions," she said. "What is going to happen to ensure that the Palestinians can have some self-determination of their state? The same with Israel. It's appropriate for Hamas to be rooted out. They do not believe that Israel should exist in any form or fashion."

The president said today he is hopeful that a deal will be struck soon.

Castor says President Biden's approach - to back Israel but urge care when it comes to civilian casualties - has been the right one.

"What we can do as Americans is use our power and influence in the world to try to bring greater stability and to protect innocent, innocent folks," she said.

A most difficult prospect, given the Israeli government released video showing hostages brought into hospitals themselves, the same places babies are struggling to survive. And, the places where Israeli suspects Hamas terrorists have established command centers.