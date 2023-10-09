'You can't describe it': Tampa Bay area Jewish community reacts to conflict in Israel

Images of Israelis being abducted by terrorists don't just hit close to home for Adi Halevy Arezzini – they are images from her home.

"That such a breach of our border could happen, I haven't slept," she said.

READ: US begins delivering aid to Israel as American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attack

The Clearwater resident served in the Israeli defense force in the early 2010s. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said over the weekend that more Jews were killed in one day than at any point since the Holocaust.

Adi Halevy Arezzini served in the Israeli defense force in the early 2010s.

Now, Halevy Arezzini said many of her friends are being called up to serve once again.

"My grandparents were both in the Holocaust, both of my grandparents," she said. "And the fact that this is happening again, and it's not a story of yesteryear, it's a story of right now is appalling."

Many Israeli-Americans contacted by FOX 13 were too emotional to speak, while others wanted to hide their faces.

"It's so sad you can't describe it," said one Israeli-American who moved to the US in 1980. "I've been crying since Saturday."

Israel was created to be a home to the Jewish people following the Holocaust, which saw most of Europe's Jews executed or forced to flee.

READ: 'Real possibility' US could be drawn into Israel-Hamas war, says analyst

"It's one thing to have an armed conflict or something like that, which has its own set of problems and is usually sort of has an unjustifiable aspect or aspect to it," said Jonathan Ellis, the chair of the Jewish Community Council. "But when you're dealing with something like this, this is just a slaughter. This is just going in and shooting women and children."

Kfir Cohen of Clearwater lived in Israel until he was 13, near the Gaza Strip.

"One of my cousins just had a baby," said Cohen. "It's a one-month-old baby. The baby wouldn't sleep because of the bombs going up in the air."

Cohen says his family members have not been physically harmed, but they all know those who have been killed or kidnapped. He also says word is spreading in Clearwater of someone whose cousin is missing.

"To us, every Jewish brother and sister out there in the land of Israel is a brother and sister."